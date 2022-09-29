How to get a pumpkin delivered to your doorstep for FREE this fall

HOUSTON – This fall Texans can get pumpkins delivered to their doorstep for free.

Oct.1 through Oct. 18, Favor and H-E-B will offer free pumpkin delivery through the Favor app and on favordelivery.com.

Here’s how the promotion works:

Shop H-E-B BLOOMS in the Favor app or favordelivery.com and choose from an assortment seasonal pumpkins available from your local H-E-B

Add the pumpkins of your choice to your cart, limit four per order

Delivery fee will be automatically waived, no promo code required

Pumpkin delivery will also be available via the Favor app or favordelivery.com statewide, across the areas of Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Beaumont, College Station, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth (Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie), Eagle Pass, Fredericksburg, Greater Houston, Kerrville, Kyle, Laredo, Lubbock, McAllen, Midland-Odessa, Mission, New Braunfels, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Victoria, and Woodway.

H-E-B acquired Favor in 2018.