How to get a pumpkin delivered to your doorstep for FREE this fall

HOUSTON – This fall Texans can get pumpkins delivered to their doorstep for free.
Oct.1 through Oct. 18, Favor and H-E-B will offer free pumpkin delivery through the Favor app and on favordelivery.com.
Here’s how the promotion works:
- Shop H-E-B BLOOMS in the Favor app or favordelivery.com and choose from an assortment seasonal pumpkins available from your local H-E-B
- Add the pumpkins of your choice to your cart, limit four per order
- Delivery fee will be automatically waived, no promo code required
Pumpkin delivery will also be available via the Favor app or favordelivery.com statewide, across the areas of Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Beaumont, College Station, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth (Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie), Eagle Pass, Fredericksburg, Greater Houston, Kerrville, Kyle, Laredo, Lubbock, McAllen, Midland-Odessa, Mission, New Braunfels, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Victoria, and Woodway.
H-E-B acquired Favor in 2018.