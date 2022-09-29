79º

FOOTBALL LIVE: Watch Spring Woods HS vs Cypress Ridge HS

Generic image of football field (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

Houston – The Spring Woods Tigers are taking on the Cypress Ridge Rams in this Thursday night football game, powered by VYPE.

Watch the game on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the video player below:

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school football games this season.

Each Friday evening, a football game of the week will be featured on our KPRC 2+ livestream, and you can watch it live for free.

Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+

  • Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.
  • Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player above.

