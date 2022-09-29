5 employees at power plant taken to the hospital following chemical leak, officials say

2 employees at generating station in critical condition following chemical leak

THOMPSON, Texas – Dozens of employees were evaluated by medical professionals following a chemical leak that left two people in critical condition on Thursday.

According to officials with Fort Bend County, the leak happened at the W.A. Parish Electric Generating Station in the 2500 block of Yu Jones Road.

Preliminary details state employees reported being exposed to an unknown chemical, initially believed to be ammonia, however, police are working to confirm that information.

Officials say five people had to be decontaminated and were taken to the hospital, two in critical condition.

The additional 50 employees were said to be OK, however, some reported experiencing difficulty breathing, scratchy throats, and dizziness.

Medics were on the scene providing evaluations for the staff.

