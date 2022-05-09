Multiple agencies battle fire at power plant in Richmond, officials say

Fire breaks out at power plant in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Texas – Multiple fire departments were working to put out a fire at a power plant that started in Richmond Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at WA Parish Generating Station located at 2500 Y.U. Jones Rd. around 1:40 a.m.

According to officials, flames could be seen coming from one building. Right now, it is unclear what the building is or what purpose it serves, investigators said.

Right now, officials said no injuries have been reported.

WA Parish Generating Station is reportedly the second-largest conventional power plant in the United States. The facility is owned and operated by NRG Energy investigators said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.