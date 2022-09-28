VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian to barrel into Florida

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning.
These are videos and photos of the storm preparations as all eyes remain fixed on Florida, the Gulf and the people who will likely be affected by the massive storm.
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated throughout the storm. be sure to check back for videos and photos as they become available.
Hurricane Ian is already destructive. See this video of a camera being pulled from its perch at Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida.
