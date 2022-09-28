VIDEOS, PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian to barrel into Florida

Heavy rain and wind hit Florida’s Key West on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as Hurricane Ian approached the peninsula. Credit: Carsten Kalakeni Weber via Storyful

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning.

These are videos and photos of the storm preparations as all eyes remain fixed on Florida, the Gulf and the people who will likely be affected by the massive storm.

Hurricane Ian is already destructive. See this video of a camera being pulled from its perch at Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida.

Florida’s west coast braced for the impact of a powerful hurricane carrying sustained winds of 155 mph and gusts up to 200 mph on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Credit: @dougie_doowop via Storyful

A boat owner in Miami, Florida, prepared to ride out Hurricane Ian on board his craft on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Credit: @diegomrproducer via Storyful

A NOAA plane traveled through the eye of Hurricane Ian in the Caribbean on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as the hurricane was over Cuba. Credit: Nick Underwood/NOAA via Storyful

Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm by Wednesday morning and was located approximately 55 miles west of Naples at 8 a.m. This footage was shot around that time by @AmyKayJackson.

Satellite imagery released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows lightning flashes as Hurricane Ian churned near Cuba on Tuesday. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful

Strong winds battered the Isles of Capri – a community on Florida’s Gulf Coast – as Ian strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Credit: Jared Heil via Storyful

Large waves and strong winds hit Key West on Tuesday, as the Florida peninsula braced for Hurricane Ian. Credit: Gina Cabell via Storyful

Gov. DeSantis speaks in Lake City ahead of Hurricane Ian (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Orlando International Airport to halt flights due to Hurricane Ian

In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 16:56 UTC: shows Hurricane Ian as it moves toward western Cuba on September 26, 2022 in the Caribbean Sea. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images) (2022 NOAA)