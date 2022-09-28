Texans’ injury report: Dameon Pierce limited with hip injury, Davis Mills’ thumb is ‘completely fine’

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Texans rookie starting running back Dameon Pierce was added to the injury report with a hip injury.

Pierce is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, barring an unforeseen setback.

Pierce gained a season-high 80 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20 road loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Texans are working out running backs Abram Smith and Ty’Son Williams on Thursday, per league sources.

Starting quarterback Davis Mills was removed from the injury report after dealing with a minor thumb injury last week. He didn’t have it taped up against the Bears after having it taped up during practice last week.

“Early on last week, it was still a little bruised and swollen,” Mills said Wednesday. “But it’s completely fine now.”

Meanwhile, the following players didn’t practice Wednesday.

Two were for rest days for veteran players in wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins doesn’t practice on Wednesdays to manage a knee injury.

Offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (foot) didn’t practice along with tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (hip), Pierce, safety M.J. Stewart (hip) and cornerback Isaach Yiadom (thigh) were limited.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown, whose magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed no structural damage, just scar tissue aggravation of a preexisting shoulder injury, participated fully. He caught a 30-yard pass against the Bears

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com