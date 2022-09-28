‘She’s a natural’: 5th grader reels in fish her dad says measured over 8 feet

It’s a catch some seasoned anglers would dream of, but this one goes to a fifth grader.

HOUSTON – It’s a catch some seasoned anglers would dream of, but this one goes to a fifth grader.

“This giant gar, coming in at 8 foot 2 inches,” said the girl’s father, Paul Myers, in a cell phone video captured Sunday. “There she is… you proud of your gar? Yes. That’s a heck of a catch.”

The junior angler’s name is Emily Myers.

“Excited, really excited, even though it felt really heavy, and it was hard to pull in,” Emily said.

She said she was cheered on by her dad the entire time.

“He was grabbing my back and helping,” Emily said.

Paul said she fishes like a pro.

“She catch-netted her own bait. She knew exactly where to go per conditions and time of year, water level temperature, all that,” Paul said.

The proud papa said hi daughter’s skills are so keen they caught a 6-foot 2-inch Alligator Gar about two minutes later.

“The pole went off again. I picked it up, sat, gave her the pole and sure enough, she said, ‘Dad it’s another big one,’” Paul said.

The family lives in the Spring area but wants to keep the Houston waterway where they made the massive catch a secret to help preserve the population. Because of the time, they had to throw the fish back before it could officially be measured, but they left with an everlasting memory.

“I’m very proud of her. She’s a natural,” Paul said.