Cy-Fair HS marching band works as team to help blind band member

Cry-Fair High School’s marching band is showing others what it truly means to be part of a team by making sure a fellow bandmate who is blind can march and perform with the group with ease.

Nick Oliver, a sophomore piano and trumpet player, who by the looks of his feet on the field, moves with the precision required to walk the walk-in with the marching band.

For more on Oliver and his performance, watch the video to learn more about how teamwork and sacrifice have made beautiful music for all to hear.