68º

LIVE

Local News

Cy-Fair HS marching band works as team to help blind band member

Brandon Walker, Reporter

Tags: Cy-Fair High School, Marching Band
What we know

Cry-Fair High School’s marching band is showing others what it truly means to be part of a team by making sure a fellow bandmate who is blind can march and perform with the group with ease.

Nick Oliver, a sophomore piano and trumpet player, who by the looks of his feet on the field, moves with the precision required to walk the walk-in with the marching band.

For more on Oliver and his performance, watch the video to learn more about how teamwork and sacrifice have made beautiful music for all to hear.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. NOLA born and bred, though #HoustonStrong, with stops in Minnesota, New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut in along the way.

email

facebook

twitter