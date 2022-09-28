Docs: Bond amounts set at $100 each for men accused of pointing lasers at HPD helicopter in NW Houston

Jesus Pena, 42, and Jorge Olsen, 21, were both charged with illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer.

Bond amounts were set at $100 each for two men accused of pointing lasers at a Houston Police Department helicopter, according to court documents.

Jesus Pena, 42, and Jorge Olsen, 21, were both charged with illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer.

According to Houston police, on Tuesday, HPD helicopter units requested patrol officers to be dispatched to the 2900 block of Helberg Road and Sherwood Lane around 2:30 a.m. after two men pointed a high-powered laser at the aircraft. The flight crew reported seeing two men handing the laser back and forth to each other.

When ground units arrived to the scene, they found the men and inspected the laser.

No one in the helicopter was injured, but authorities said it was a dangerous situation.

Charging documents read that Pena and Olsen “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly directed a light from a light source, namely a laser light, at an aircraft.” Documents further state the light had intensity sufficient to impair and did impair the pilot’s ability to control the aircraft.