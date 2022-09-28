3 people on bicycle taxi injured in hit-and-run incident while leaving Astros game, police say

Three people were injured in a hit-and-run incident involving a bicycle taxi while leaving the Astros game in downtown Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of people down in the roadway on Capitol and Austin around 10:10 p.m.

Authorities said two women and a man were transported to the hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, one of the women was the operator of the bicycle taxi, and the two remaining parties were her fare. The bicycle taxi was struck by a driver from behind, throwing all three of them into the roadway, HPD said.

Police said the couple hired the bicycle taxi as they were leaving the Astros game.