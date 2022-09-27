87º

2-alarm fire breaks out at southwest Houston tire shop

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A photo from KPRC 2's Tower Cam of a fire on Fondren, as taken on Sept. 27, 2022. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in southwest Houston Tuesday morning.

According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3400 block of Fondren near Bellflower.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters have asked residents to avoid the area due to emergency traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

