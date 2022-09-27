2-alarm fire breaks out at southwest Houston tire shop

A photo from KPRC 2's Tower Cam of a fire on Fondren, as taken on Sept. 27, 2022.

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in southwest Houston Tuesday morning.

According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3400 block of Fondren near Bellflower.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters have asked residents to avoid the area due to emergency traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.