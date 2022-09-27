87º

Camp Margaritaville to open new resort at RV and beach club in Crystal Beach

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Proposed renderings for new Margaritaville RV Resort at Crystal Beach (Margaritaville Resorts)

HOUSTON – An RV resort and beach club in the Bolivar Peninsula area is set to become the newest Margaritaville resort -- the first Camp Margaritaville resort in the Houston/Galveston area.

According to a news release, Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort will be renovated as Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach, set to reopen by Winter 2022.

“Our guests truly want to experience escapism and there is no better brand to bring that to life than Margaritaville,” said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. “We can’t wait for guests to visit the RV resort, experience the Margaritaville state of mind, put their toes in the sand, and enjoy live music while sipping on a margarita poolside. To us, it’s the perfect collaboration.”

Some of the features added to the resort include a beachside concert venue, a Texas-sized pool with a swim-up bar, and a large turf field. Guests can also expect resort-quality RV accommodations such as high-speed internet, full electric, water, and sewer hookups, and dog parks.

Margaritaville opened their first Houston-area resort in Lake Conroe in 2020.

More information about the new resort can be found here.

