Suspect hits, kills woman crossing roadway before leaving scene in southeast Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are looking for a woman accused of fatally striking another woman while driving in southeast Houston and then leaving the scene Monday.

It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street around 1:22 a.m.

According to HPD, an officer was doing a routine patrol when he heard a crash. He then located a Charger on its roof, investigators said.

Police said it was reported the Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Clearwood Street. The driver reportedly lost control and struck a light pole before flipping the car and hitting a woman that was crossing the roadway, police said. Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

According to HPD, there were three passengers in the vehicle with the driver. Police said the passengers remained at the scene with no injuries and were detained for questioning. The driver, who was described by police as a Hispanic woman in her 30′s, allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The passengers told police they just met the woman Sunday at a club and they don’t know who she is. Although police said the Charger doesn’t belong to the suspect, the passengers reportedly don’t know who the vehicle belongs to, but they don’t believe it’s stolen.

Police said the driver is being sought for failure to stop and render aid, which is a felony.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit-and-Run Unit at (713) 247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.