68º

LIVE

Local News

Man who shot his wife shot by deputies, Montgomery County authorities say; Suspect in critical condition

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Crime, Montgomery County, Magnolia
Domestic dispute leads to officer involved shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say (KPRC)

MAGNOLIA, Texas – A suspect is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, authorities said.

MCSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 30600 block of Beyette Road at around 11:30 a.m.

According to deputies, a woman told officers that she was reportedly shot by her husband inside the home. When authorities arrived, deputies said the suspect was found standing on the porch with a rifle.

Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon several times but authorities said he refused and pointed the weapon in the direction of deputies. That was when, authorities said, a deputy pulled out his gun and shot the man multiple times.

The man was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands where he remains in critical condition. Authorities said he suffered at least six gunshot wounds.

The wife was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Multiple authorities, including Texas Rangers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email