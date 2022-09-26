Man who shot his wife shot by deputies, Montgomery County authorities say; Suspect in critical condition

MAGNOLIA, Texas – A suspect is in critical condition after authorities said he was shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday afternoon, authorities said.

MCSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 30600 block of Beyette Road at around 11:30 a.m.

According to deputies, a woman told officers that she was reportedly shot by her husband inside the home. When authorities arrived, deputies said the suspect was found standing on the porch with a rifle.

Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon several times but authorities said he refused and pointed the weapon in the direction of deputies. That was when, authorities said, a deputy pulled out his gun and shot the man multiple times.

The man was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands where he remains in critical condition. Authorities said he suffered at least six gunshot wounds.

The wife was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Multiple authorities, including Texas Rangers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers are investigating the shooting.