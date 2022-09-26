American Cancer Society looking for volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment

The American Cancer Society needs your help relaunching their "Road to Recovery" program, which offers free transportation to people undergoing cancer treatment. KPRC 2's Haley Hernandez provides more details.

HOUSTON – The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program offers free transportation to those undergoing cancer treatment.

The program was suspended during the pandemic, but the organization wants to relaunch.

According to Senior Executive Director, Jenny Todd, the American Cancer Society provided 5,700 free rides to 752 cancer patients in 2019, which was the last full year the program was available.

Health Reporter Haley Hernandez rode with volunteer driver, Patsy Gatterson, through Greenspoint on Monday.

Gatterson’s parents each used the service. Her mother and father, of Fifth Ward, both died of pancreatic cancer.

She said now she has the heart to help others going through the same thing. For her, enrolling to be a driver took about 20 minutes and ACS did the rest of the work (like running a background check).

Drivers can volunteer to help someone get to cancer treatments in their neighborhood or across town.

Requests can be made through an app and drivers can choose when they’re free to help.

To sign up to be a driver, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345

More details about the program are listed on the website.

American Cancer Society said it may take several days to coordinate a ride, so please call in advance: 1-800-227-2345