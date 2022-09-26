89º

1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Crash, Harris County, FM 2920
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash.

All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

