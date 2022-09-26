1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash.

All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.