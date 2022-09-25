Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 2-year-old in northwest Houston, HPD says

Investigation underway Sunday in the 5900 block of Flintlock Rd.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating what they are calling the “suspicious death” of a 2-year-old child in northwest Houston.

According to Houston police, officers were dispatched around 12:10 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Flintlock Rd.

The call was originally reported as a natural death, but that may have changed.

Details are limited, but police do have someone detained at this time for questioning.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.