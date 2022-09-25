Firefighter injured after 2-alarm fire at storage facility in Spring, authorities say

A 2-alarm fire broke out at a RV/Boat storage facility in Spring early Sunday, Spring FD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a 2-alarm fire broke out at a storage facility in Spring early Sunday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at around 1:18 a.m. at the Spring Stuebner Storage in the 5800 block of Spring Stuebner Road.

When crews arrived, firefighters said heavy fire was seen from multiple storage units that housed boats and RVs. Multiple flammable materials allowed the fire to spread rapidly.

Multiple fire agencies, including Harris County Pollution Control Services responded to the fire.

One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands. He was released the same day.

KPRC 2 reached out to the property manager of the facility and said customers who have items stored at the facility have been notified.

No additional injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.