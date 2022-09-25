95º

2 dead after 2-vehicle crash shuts down both directions of FM 2920 near Waller County, Texas DPS says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash has shut down multiple lanes at FM 2920 near the Harris County-Waller County line on Sunday, Texas DPS said.

Emergency authorities have responded to the crash, which was reported at around 11:30 a.m.

According to Houston TranStar, both directions of FM-2920 are shut down at this time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Additional details will be provided as soon as they are available. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

