2 dead after 2-vehicle crash shuts down both directions of FM 2920 near Waller County, Texas DPS says

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash has shut down multiple lanes at FM 2920 near the Harris County-Waller County line on Sunday, Texas DPS said.

Emergency authorities have responded to the crash, which was reported at around 11:30 a.m.

According to Houston TranStar, both directions of FM-2920 are shut down at this time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

