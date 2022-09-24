Texans’ Kyle Allen to back up Davis Mills, Jordan Akins, Grayland Arnold elevated

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Kyle Allen #3 of the Houston Texans looks to pass the ball in the third quarter during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Kyle Allen is slated to back up Texans starting quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

A former University of Houston quarterback who has played for the Carolina Panthers and Washington, Allen is the listed backup on the depth chart. He was inactive for the first two games of the season as practice squad quarterback Jeff Driskel was elevated twice and ran for first downs against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Allen was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a maximum value of $3 million during the offseason. He played in two games last season and completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed for 11 yards on two carries.

Driskel played in two snaps against the Broncos and had a 10-yard run. He had a five-yard run against the Colts.

Texans veteran tight end Jordan Akins was elevated from the practice squad with tight end Brevin Jordan out due to an ankle injury.

The Texans also elevated former Baylor safety Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.

After he signed with the New York Giants this offseason, the former third-round draft pick from Central Florida was released by the Giants and then rejoined the Texans on their practice squad.

Akins had 24 receptions for 214 yards on 33 targets in 13 games and three starts last season for the Texans.

He has 114 career receptions for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns, all with the Texans

Two seasons ago, Akins caught 37 passes for 403 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, undrafted rookie defensive tackle Kurt Hinish was downgraded to out from questionable on the injury report due to a foot injury. He didn’t travel with the team to Chicago.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com