Bond set at $80K for suspect who shot man in High Island, sheriff says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A suspect was jailed and given an $80,000 bond after shooting a man Thursday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 6:18 p.m. to the1400 block of Weeks Avenue in High Island in reference to a shooting.

When patrol deputies arrived to the scene, they located a male victim with gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

The victim was transported to UTMB where he was treated for his injuries. While en route to the hospital, the victim told deputies that “Skipper” Bertrand shot him, investigators said.

A witness told deputies a red Chevrolet Tahoe, towing a trailer, fled the area toward Chambers County.

Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 14500 block of FM 1663 in Winnie.

The driver of the vehicle identified himself as John “Skipper” Bertrand Jr., 28 years of age. Deputies were also able to locate spent shell casings on the floor board of the suspect vehicle.

Bertrand was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $80,000 bond and transported to the Galveston County Jail.