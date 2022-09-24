All mainlanes open at North Freeway near West Road after man’s body found on highway in apparent hit-and-run, police say

HOUSTON – All lanes at I-45 North headed southbound near West Road are shut down after a man’s body was found on the highway in an apparent hit-and-run, police say

Police received a report of a body on the road at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police have shut down all the mainlanes of the highway as they investigate.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.