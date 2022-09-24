18-year-old arrested for alleged terrorist threat on Fort Bend County fair, deputies say

FORT BEND, Texas – A Houston teenager was arrested Friday night after allegedly posting a threat about the Fort Bend County fair on social media.

According to officials, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a tip stating that a man has made a post on Instagram, threatening the fair.

Fort Bend deputies say the post was shared widely on Instagram and reportedly caused members of the community to fear.

After investigation, the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Javon Otis Jackson. Jackson later admitted to authorities that he made the post and was arrested.

Jackson was charged with Terrorist Threat, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

He is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

“We have zero tolerance when it comes to the safety of our citizens and visitors,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “If anyone has any suspicions concerning someone making a threat of any kind, report it to local law enforcement immediately.”