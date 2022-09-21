Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston

(Victim) Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.

HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:40 p.m. and found Walter Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that there was a disturbance in the parking lot of the store when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Plummer before fleeing the scene, possibly in a white pickup truck.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store and talking to witnesses to get more information about the suspect involved. Several shell casings were also recovered from the parking lot, according to HPD.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.