Investigation underway after 24-year-old man found shot to death near gas pump at food store in north Houston, HPD says

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was found shot to death near a gas pump on Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a food store, located at 516 Berry Road.

When officers responded to the scene, police said they found the victim, identified by family as Walter Plummer Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that there was a disturbance in the parking lot of the store when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Plummer before fleeing the scene, possibly in a white pickup truck.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store and talking to witnesses to get more information about the suspect involved. Several shell casings were also recovered from the parking lot, according to HPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

A GoFundMe account was created to help family with the victim’s funeral expenses.