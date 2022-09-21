HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies searching for man who robbed 2 north Harris County restaurants in less than 40 minutes

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say robbed two north Harris County businesses, within a few minutes from each other, on Sunday.

On Sept. 18 around 9:30 a.m., deputies said a man entered a Subway located at 5627 Aldine Bender Road, approached the counter, demanded money from the cash drawer and then fled the scene.

A few minutes later at 10:09 a.m., deputies said the same man entered a Pizza Hut located in the same shopping center as the Subway and told the employees that he needed the cash from the register. Deputies said during this robbery, the suspect told the employees he had a gun but never showed it. After receiving the money, the suspect allegedly fled the store in the direction of the Haverstock Hills Apartments which are located directly behind the shopping center.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5′9 to 5′10 in height with a medium build. Deputies said he has distinctive tattoos on his right forearm and extending down to his wrist.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.