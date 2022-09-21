18-year-old son of man found dead in Friendswood home charged with murder, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with his father’s murder in Friendswood, police announced Wednesday.

Luke Michael Starling was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with the murder of his father, 51-year-old Christopher Todd Starling.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Christopher was found dead inside his home located in the 400 block of Oak Vista Drive.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office said Christopher had a head wound consistent with foul play. Police believe he had been dead inside the home for several days.

Luke was originally arrested for a warrant relating to a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon out of Harris County, but he was later charged with murder as well. His bond is currently set at $250,000.