Investigation underway after police find body of man believed to have been dead several days inside Friendswood home

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday.

According to Friendswood police, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Oak Vista at 12:40 p.m.

During a security sweep of the home, officers found a man lying dead in the front hallway.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man had a head wound consistent with foul play. Police believe the victim has been dead inside the home for several days.

At this time, the man’s identity has not been confirmed. If anyone knows of any suspicious activity in the area, please contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.