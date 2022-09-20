Fall home décor ideas from interior design star Lauren Makk

HOUSTON – Interior designer Lauren Makk shared some fall home décor inspiration on KPRC 2+.

Makk is a judge on “Design Star: Next Gen” and the host of HGTV’s “Urban Oasis”. In 2016, she was a co-host on the network show “FabLife” along with Chrissy Tiegen and Tyra Banks.

Makk is known for for creating drastic transformations on shoe-string budgets. On KPRC 2+ she offered tips on shopping for fall home décor.

For her insights, watch her KPRC 2+ interview in the video player at the top of the page or visit tipsontv.com.