Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged in fatal shooting of teen Niko Niko’s employee found dead in Liberty County, authorities say

Two of the three suspects charged with murder in death of 16-year-old found in Liberty County. (left) Katherine Alvarez-Flores (right) Joel Garcia-Martinez

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Three people have been arrested in the death of a teen girl whose body was found in Liberty County.

The teen’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. Joel Garcia Martinez, 18, was also arrested and charged with murder, and 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with tampering with evidence and murder.

On Sept. 4, a passerby discovered the body of Emily Rodriguez-Avila on the side of County Road 3550 near Plum Grove around 8:30 a.m.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Captain Ken DeFoor said the 16-year-old had been shot to death. The victim was an employee of Niko Niko’s restaurant and was still wearing a hairnet and uniform when she was found.

According to authorities, her ex-boyfriend and two others were arrested on Tuesday.

The owner of the popular restaurant chain, Dimitri Fetokakis, confirmed to KPRC 2 News that Emily had worked at the Memorial/Spring Branch location at the corner of the Katy Freeway and the Sam Houston Tollway since August.

Fetokakis said the girl’s sister normally picked her up from work, but she reportedly told her family she was leaving after her Saturday night shift.

“It’s gut-wrenching, it’s one of your own. We’re all pretty shocked,” Fetokakis said.

The motive remains unknown at this time.