VIDEO: Suspect steals woman’s truck, pistol-whips good Samaritan in north Houston

The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying a suspect they said stole a woman’s truck at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped a man who was trying to help her.

The incident happened in the 6500 block of Airline around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

According to police, a woman had just left a check cashing business and was walking toward her 2011 GMC Sierra when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The suspect grabbed the woman’s keys and got into her truck when a bystander witnessing what was happening ran to her aid.

Video shows the good Samaritan fighting fiercely, attempting to pull the suspect out of the truck, but the suspect struck him in the head with the gun, police said.

The suspect then sped out of the parking lot in the stolen vehicle and, as of Sept. 19, it still had not been recovered.

The suspect was wearing khaki pants and a blue shirt at the time.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.