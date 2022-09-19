VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts.
Only in the Houston area, y’all.🤣
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
This morning, deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita in reference to an 10 ft alligator in the middle of the road. The alligator has been safely captured and in Animal Control's possession. pic.twitter.com/G8sPY1OBgy
Danielle McGrath told KPRC 2 her neighbor first spotted the animal on a surveillance camera and told his neighbor who wakes early that the huge animal was underneath his truck in the driveway around 5 a.m.
By the time authorities arrived, the animal had moved to the street, having “a good ol’ time,” McGrath said.
McGrath said authorities called a specialist in and a man in American flag shorts showed up in an old pickup truck. After covering the animal with a hood and tying it up, he worked with a tow truck driver to lift the animal onto his pickup truck.
“He opened the back of his truck and drives off,” McGrath said.
Precinct 4 said the alligator is in Animal Control’s possession.
McGrath told KPRC 2 Monday morning that there are several -- much smaller -- alligators in the neighborhood bayou that the kids think are all the same gator they call “Croc Croc.”