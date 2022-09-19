VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊

This viewer-submitted video shows gator wranglers lifting an alligator onto a pickup truck after it was spotted in the middle of the road in an Atascocita neighborhood.

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts.

Only in the Houston area, y’all.🤣

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.

An alligator in the road in an Atascocita neighborhood. Photo submitted from viewer Danielle McGrath. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This morning, deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita in reference to an 10 ft alligator in the middle of the road. The alligator has been safely captured and in Animal Control's possession.

Danielle McGrath told KPRC 2 her neighbor first spotted the animal on a surveillance camera and told his neighbor who wakes early that the huge animal was underneath his truck in the driveway around 5 a.m.

By the time authorities arrived, the animal had moved to the street, having “a good ol’ time,” McGrath said.

McGrath said authorities called a specialist in and a man in American flag shorts showed up in an old pickup truck. After covering the animal with a hood and tying it up, he worked with a tow truck driver to lift the animal onto his pickup truck.

“He opened the back of his truck and drives off,” McGrath said.

Precinct 4 said the alligator is in Animal Control’s possession.

McGrath told KPRC 2 Monday morning that there are several -- much smaller -- alligators in the neighborhood bayou that the kids think are all the same gator they call “Croc Croc.”