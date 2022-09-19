Body cam videos released of officer-involved shooting that left alleged kidnapping suspect dead in Splendora

HPD is releasing body camera video of officer-involved shooting that occurred at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59

SPLENDORA, Texas – The Houston Police Department has released several bodycam videos of a deadly officer-involved shooting from Aug. 23 in Splendora.

The video details and show the events of before, during and after the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old suspect who reportedly kidnapped two women, including his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Officers said the incident started the day before as a domestic violence disturbance when the woman told officers she was held at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend.

After escaping the incident, police said the man tried to talk to the woman again on Tuesday, but when she refused, he allegedly went to her place of business located in the 400 block of Benmar Drive and held her coworker hostage.

After that, police said the man contacted his ex-girlfriend who then offered to give herself in place of her coworker’s freedom.

When the suspect agreed, police said they met on Lyons Avenue to complete the exchange.

The coworker was eventually released unharmed and the girlfriend was taken by the suspect, according to HPD.

Officers said after hours of unsuccessfully trying to track down the suspect’s vehicle, they were able to locate the two when they stopped at a Shell gas station located at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 in Splendora.

“Our female complainant believed that officers were likely close and catching up, and very bravely, she asked if she could stop and use the restroom,” Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said.

Officers said they blocked the vehicle and made orders for the man to let his ex-girlfriend out safely.

“After giving verbal commands, we realized at some point he was reaching for what officers believed to be a weapon,” said Slinkard.

Four HPD officers fired their weapons at the suspect who was sitting in the passenger’s seat. The suspect was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The ex-girlfriend was unharmed in the shooting, according to investigators.

“She is unharmed and she is being interviewed by the detectives. She is very grateful that our officers rescued her. I had the opportunity to speak with her and make sure she’s doing okay, obviously a very violent and traumatic situation,” Slinkard said. “The suspect did have a semi-automatic pistol and that has been recovered here on the scene...We do not know if the suspect was able to discharge his weapon. Preliminarily, we do not believe that he did, but that will be part of our investigation.”

The YouTube video posted by HPD shows the fatal shooting of a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

HPD is releasing body camera video of officer-involved shooting that occurred at 14717 North U.S. Highway 59 about 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 23.



Police said the four officers who discharged their weapons, including a sergeant, will be placed on administrative leave per standard protocol. In addition, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation since the shooting incident occurred in the county’s limits.