Suspect in hostage situation fatally shot by officer in Splendora, HPD says

Multiple officers responded to shooting as Shell Gas Station in Splendora

SPLENDORA, Texas – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Splendora Tuesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance call at a Shell Gas Station located at 14717 US 59 where a man was holding a woman hostage inside of a vehicle.

Investigators said officers followed the man to the gas station where the suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire, resulting in the officer fatally shooting the man.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.