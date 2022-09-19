Deputies searching for 19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting, trafficking 15-year-old girl

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is currently working a case of Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault of a Child, in which Ty Maine Miller is the suspect

SPRING, Texas – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit are searching for a 19-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Ty Maine Miller is accused of human trafficking and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on social media.

In 2021, Miller allegedly used Snap Chat and Instagram to contact the teen and arrange for transportation to his home.

Once the teen was inside Miller’s home, court documents say he filmed himself having intercourse with the teen before forcing her to have sex with another unknown male.

Miller is currently on the Multi-County Crime Stoppers Top Ten Featured Felons list. Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Miller, or if you were contacted by Miller on social media please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case number 22A248742.