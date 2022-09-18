Homeowner speaks out after 3 teens shot during homecoming afterparty in west Harris County

Front door of a Katy home where Harris County Sheriff said three teens were shot after a homecoming afterparty.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The property owner who rented out his home on Airbnb spoke out after he found out three teens were shot during a homecoming afterparty late Saturday night.

“I will never try this again,” said Bolade Abioye. “I just had a month with Airbnb.”

Abioye said the person who rented his home in the 21100 block of Bridgemeadows Lane misled him on how many people would use the space. He said the renter found his home on Airbnb and booked it for Saturday, Sept. 17 but it was canceled by Airbnb last week, Abioye told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun.

In a statement, Airbnb said the home was not listed on its platform.

“On Friday she [the renter] just called [and said] ‘they can’t find another place,” he said. According to him, the adult woman then asked if it was okay for them to still use his home. He agreed to the arrangement and was paid through Zelle, because he was told only three people would stay at the home.

Instead, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said roughly 200 people were at the home when three people were shot, including two teenagers.

At some point, Gonzalez said someone in the party pulled out a gun and opened fire after a fight, striking three teenagers.

The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Three teens were wounded as they were running away from gunfire, according to investigators. All were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Abioye was unaware of the shooting Sunday morning when he returned from church.

“I first saw the door, and everything was messed up, that’s when I know that there’s trouble here,” he said. “Last night, my mind told me, ‘Just drive around,’ I didn’t see any cars here.”

Abioye was interviewed by a detective and told he was allowed to return to his home.

He said he will no longer put his home on a short-term rental platform.