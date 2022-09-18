3 people shot during homecoming-themed house party near Katy, sheriff says

Investigation underway after 2 teens were shot during a homecoming after-party in west Harris County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after three people were shot during a homecoming after-party that took place at a rental home in west Harris County late Saturday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Bridgemeadows Lane near Katy.

Shoes, plastic cups, hats and more litter the front door of this West Harris County home where the sheriff said 3 people were shot at during an Airbnb house party, at least 2 were teenagers, they’re in stable conditions. Condition of 3rd unknown @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/lLzdvjcTu9 — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) September 18, 2022

Shortly after 11 p.m., Gonzalez said that a homecoming after-party pitched advertised on social media to students from Paetow High School at the rental home with roughly 200 people inside, most of them attended by teens from multiple area school districts.

At some point, a fight broke out between two groups, and gunfire erupted between them.

All three victims, aged between 17-18 years old, attempted to flee on foot, according to Gonzalez. As of his tweet posted at 12:38 p.m., the victims remain in stable condition.

Gonzalez added that the home was previously listed on Airbnb, but it was then rented out outside of the platform.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.