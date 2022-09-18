90º

3 people shot during homecoming-themed house party near Katy, sheriff says

The home was previously listed on Airbnb, but it was rented out outside of the platform, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

An investigation is underway after three people were shot during a homecoming after-party that took place at a rental home in west Harris County late Saturday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Bridgemeadows Lane near Katy.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Gonzalez said that a homecoming after-party pitched advertised on social media to students from Paetow High School at the rental home with roughly 200 people inside, most of them attended by teens from multiple area school districts.

At some point, a fight broke out between two groups, and gunfire erupted between them.

All three victims, aged between 17-18 years old, attempted to flee on foot, according to Gonzalez. As of his tweet posted at 12:38 p.m., the victims remain in stable condition.

Gonzalez added that the home was previously listed on Airbnb, but it was then rented out outside of the platform.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

