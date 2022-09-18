Bond set at $100K for nephew accused of killing underage cousin’s boyfriend in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The nephew who allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old after a woman claimed he was caught with the nephew’s 14-year-old cousin faced a judge Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Hines, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Curtis Mobley. The shooting took place at around 11 a.m. in the 23600 block of Blodgett Peak Trail on Friday.

During probable cause court, Hines stood quiet as a judge read out his charges.

The judge also said Mobley was the boyfriend of Hines’ 14-year-old cousin. She added that the Hines’ older sister caught Mobley with the 14-year-old and later called her mother, claiming she didn’t want him inside the home.

Allegations from the judge stated that Hines and two other men showed up at the home. It was later revealed that the 14-year-old told authorities that Mobley left his gun “underneath one of the pillows on her bed.” The 14-year-old reportedly “retrieved” the gun for Mobley.

The judge set a bond of $100,000 for Hines. Bond conditions include no possession of firearms, and no drugs and alcohol.

According to Harris County District Clerk’s office, Hines recently bonded out for a criminal trespass charge on Sept. 15 -- two days before the shooting took place. He was also previously charged with possession of marijuana.

Hines is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.