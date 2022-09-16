18-year-old shot, killed after mother says she found him in bed with her juvenile daughter: Pct. 4

Investigation underway after teen shot and killed at a home in the 23600 block off Blodgett Peak Trail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen was shot and killed Friday after a woman claims she found him in bed with her juvenile daughter, according to a representative of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 11:10 a.m. in the 23600 block of Blodgett Peak Trail.

Based off the details released by Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Homicide Unit, the case does not appear to be open and shut.

“We are getting multiple versions of events from the homeowner and so we are looking for neighborhood cameras around to try to get a better idea of what happened,” Beall said.

Beall said deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were dispatched to the home after a woman caught the teen inside her home.

“She called 911 and said that she discovered an 18-year-old male, the victim, in bed with her juvenile daughter. She notified her nephew, who was at the residence, who apparently got into a gunfight with the victim,” Beall said.

The 18-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The nephew was not injured. He was taken to the HCSO Homicide Unit for questioning.

Beall said 14 to 15 shell casings were found at the scene. There were also numerous bullet strikes through the front of the house and on the pavement. A neighbor’s house was also struck by gunfire.

When asked how confident they were in the story they were told, Beall said, “we are not confident at all.”

“The male that was in the juvenile daughter’s bedroom, he was armed with a pistol. The 18-year-old nephew, he was armed with a pistol so, at this point, we are going to have to get a story from him and he is going to have to raise the issue of self-defense.”

No charges have been filed at this time.