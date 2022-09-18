‘Be like Bill’: Over $5,000 in scholarships raised, new dive team boat named in honor of fallen HPD Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey

HOUSTON – Over $5,000 was raised Saturday during a fundraiser honoring the memory of fallen Houston Police Senior Officer William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey, who was killed last year while serving a warrant.

On Saturday, HPD held its first annual “Be Like Bill” workout at the Police Academy. Participants competed in physical activities such as running, burpees, squats, and more.

The department also unveiled a new Dive Team boat, which was dedicated to Jeffrey.

HPD Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey (Houston Police Department)

A total of $5,600 was raised for Sam Houston State University’s William “Bill” Jeffrey Criminal Justice Endowed Scholarship.

On Sept. 20, Jeffrey was serving a warrant in the 5300 block of Aeropark when he and another officer were shot while trying to arrest a man who was wanted on drug charges. He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in Criminal Justice before he joined the department in 1990. He was assigned to the Major Offenders unit.

To donate to the scholarship, click here. When filling out the form, add the amount to donate, select “College of Criminal Justice” and enter “William ‘Bill’ Jeffrey Criminal Justice Endowed Scholarship.”