Texans’ Jeff Driskel expected to back up Davis Mills again

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Jeff Driskel #6 of the Houston Texans avoids Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross #20 as he scrambles at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

DENVER, Colorado – Jeff Driskel is expected to back up Texans starting quarterback Davis Mills again Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to league sources.

Driskel was elevated from the practice squad against the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener at NRG Stadium, rushing for five yards for a first down on 3rd and 2.

This would be Driskel’s second standard elevation of the season. Players are allowed to be elevated up to three times.

Update: The Texans have officially elevated Driskel from the practice squad along with wide receiver Chris Conley for the second week in a row.

Kyle Allen, a former University of Houston quarterback who has played for the Carolina Panthers and the Washington franchise, is the listed backup on the depth chart.Allen was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with a maximum value of $3 million during the offseason. He played in two games last season and completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed for 11 yards on two carries.

A large mobile quarterback who briefly played tight end last season before breaking his collarbone against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Driskel had a strong preseason with some clutch touchdown passes.

Texans veteran defensive end Rasheem Green is expected to be active this week after missing the first game with a thigh injury. He practiced this week and hasn’t had any setbacks in his recovery.

New wide receiver Tyler Johnson was a healthy scratch last week along with rookie linebacker Jake Hansen, rookie defensive tackle Thomas Booker and rookie offensive tackle Austin Deculus.

Texans linebacker Garret Wallow was inactive last week after missing the majority of the preseason with an ankle injury. Wallow could be active this week after practicing without any setbacks two games in a row.

A fifth-round draft pick from TCU last year, Wallow had 23 tackles, two for losses and one sack in 17 games and two starts. The former All-Big 12 selection had 15 solo tackles.

