‘Horrific medical mistake’: Healthy baby fighting for her life in ICU after receiving wrong IV following surgery, family attorney says

A 6-month-old baby is now fighting for her life after family members say the medical staff at Children’s-Memorial Hermann Hospital made a terrible mistake.

They also say the hospital is providing little to no help as the infant progressively gets worse.

“The hospital made a mistake, and that mistake almost killed my sister Milagro,” said Olga Torres.

According to the family, they arrived at Memorial Hermann with their healthy baby girl, Milagro Torres, for a routine procedure, intended to separate two of the baby’s veins below her heart.

The family says nurses gave Milagro the wrong IV fluid following her surgery, causing a terrible outcome.

Now, the infant has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit where her family says she is currently fighting for her life.

“She has brain damage, and [they said] that she’s going to be in a wheelchair and now she’s always going to be needing medication for the rest of her life,” Torres said.

Family attorney Tony Buzbee says, “We’re asking the hospital admin to give this baby a chance to live. We’re asking the admin to do all it takes to keep this child alive and provide all the care humanly possible for this child.”

“Despite the fact that fact that she [Milagro] responds to her mother’s touch the administration began to pressure Maria to stop medical care and let nature run its course,” Buzbee said.

Buzbee is also asking for the public’s help.

“We want to work collaboratively to help this baby and to help this family and so we were asking you to call the hospital. Tell them to keep this kid alive, tell them to save Milagro,” said Buzbee.

Memorial Hermann provided the following statement to KPRC 2:

“Federal privacy laws prohibit us from commenting on specific patients or the details of their care, but we would like to emphasize that the delivery of safe, high-quality and compassionate care for all of our patients is our top priority.”