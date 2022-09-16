Signs of prostitution, drugs and minors discovered in illegal game room bust in north Harris County, HCSO says

Several people are in custody after Harris County sheriff’s deputies conducted a raid on an illegal game room in north Harris County Friday, investigators said.

HOUSTON – Several people are in custody after Harris County sheriff’s deputies conducted a raid on an illegal game room in north Harris County Friday, investigators said.

Officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said authorities found illegal gambling, illegal sales of alcohol, a chop shop, signs of possible prostitution, drugs and firearms at a game room located at 13900 Reeveston Dr. around 4 a.m.

Deputies said minors were also drinking in the game room at the time of the bust.

In addition to weapons, narcotics, and alcohol, Investigators located a vehicle chop shop and an area possibly used for sex trafficking. https://t.co/My7KqueZKg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 16, 2022

According to investigators, the location is tied to a fatal crash from a few months ago. There have been several shootings tied to the location, authorities said.

Deputies said it is not uncommon for the location to let out at 7 or 8 a.m. while putting drunk drivers on the road in the early morning hours.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will be filing multiple charges on the individuals connected to the game room. The DA’s office will also be attempting to permanently close the location, HCSO said.

Investigators with HCFMO said they found several building violations at the location and that the building has been operating without the proper licenses.