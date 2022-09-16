16-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly Third Ward shooting in April

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in April.

The juvenile suspect, whose identity cannot be released, has since been charged with murder.

On April 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot located at 3422 Sampson Street.

Officers found 22-year-old Alex Morris unresponsive and shot multiple times in the middle of the parking lot.

After an investigation, police said the teen was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested on Sept. 15 without incident.