Man found shot multiple times at parking lot in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Third Ward.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 3422 Sampson Street around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the man, who was in his early 20s, was found unresponsive and lying in the parking lot.

Authorities said he had been shot multiple times and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspects, authorities said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.