$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Tierwester Street about 3:31 p.m. on June 15.

HPD patrol officers found Lewis in the entryway to an apartment unit at the complex. Paramedics pronounced Lewis dead the scene.

Further investigation revealed Lewis was at a co-worker’s apartment cooking food for the homeless, police said. Lewis and his friend worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds Houston’s homeless.

He was walking back to the apartment after throwing away trash when an unknown male suspect fired shots at Lewis from the apartment parking lot.

The family of Lewis is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this murder. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.