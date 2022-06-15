Man shot and killed taking out trash at apartment complex on south side of Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the south side of Houston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston police, two men who did not live at the apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Tierwester Street were reportedly inside a unit.

HPD officers say one of those men was trying to take some items to the trash when he was shot and killed.

Investigators are now trying to find surveillance video of the area.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.