Suspect in custody, baby safe following hostage situation in northeast Houston, HPD says

An unarmed suspect is in custody and a baby is safe following a hostage situation in northeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HOUSTON – An unarmed suspect is in custody and a baby is safe following a hostage situation in northeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were reportedly called to a scene at 8800 JC Oaks Circle for reports of a barricaded suspect inside of a vehicle with his baby around 1:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspect was trying to flee the scene with the 8-month-old baby after assaulting his wife.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiators are on the scene of a barricaded suspect inside a vehicle at 880 J C Oaks Circle with a young child.



Media staging is on Hilda Oaks. #HouNewa pic.twitter.com/LsfT25nBfE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 12, 2022

Police said they waited for backup and tried to stop the vehicle in traffic, but the suspect fled.

Officers said the man led police on a pursuit for about 15-20 minutes. Eventually, he returned to the area where police were called and stayed inside his vehicle, HPD said.

Police said they negotiated with the man for a while and eventually had to request backup from HPD SWAT and hostage negotiators. Negotiators were able to talk to the suspect and convinced the man to get out of the vehicle and hand the baby off, investigators said.

Ad

According to HPD, the suspect had open warrants for felony evading arrest and DWI. The charges for the hostage incident are currently pending, police said.

Investigators said the man is married to the child’s mother and they don’t think he intended to harm the child. Officers believe the man may pose a risk to the child after trying to flee the police.

Suspect is in custody and the child is safe. A media briefing will follow. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 12, 2022