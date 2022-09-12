Man fatally shot by investigator after trying to attack him with tire iron outside of SE Houston restaurant: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a suspect accused of trying to hit a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office investigator with a tire iron tool Sunday was fatally shot by the officer.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting outside of a restaurant located in the 300 block of Gulfgate Mall in southeast Houston around 11:14 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds laying in the parking lot. The man was pronounced dead by officials with the Houston Fire Department, investigators said.

According to HPD, it was reported that the man was escorted out of the location when the business was closing around 11 p.m. Police said the suspect left the area and returned a few minutes later with a tire iron tool in his hand.

Investigators said an employee saw him and went to an investigator with Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working at the location in uniform. The suspect then charged at the officer with the tool in his hand, HPD said. HPD said the officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. The suspect then ran outside and collapsed, police said.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.