Have you seen this vehicle? 2 men in red Dodge Charger sought in shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store, police say

Police are searching for this red-colored Dodge Charger who may be connected to a shooting that took place at Fifth Ward.

HOUSTON – Houston police have released photos of a possible suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured outside a convenience store in Houston’s Fifth Ward area Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Liberty Road at around 9:50 p.m.

The officers were investigating a previous shooting involving a woman who was shot and killed just three blocks away when they heard gunshots down the road.

Police said witnesses told officers that two men allegedly fired gunshots at a group of people in front of the store.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man, who appeared to be in his late 20s, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Another man in his early 30s was found with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was treated and released.

Both suspects fled in a red-colored Dodge Charger, according to witnesses.

Police said the shootings are not believed to be connected at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.